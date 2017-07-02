Lake Worth crash injures 2, causes power outage

The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.

The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A crash late Saturday night injured two people and caused a power outage in Lake Worth.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash near 10 S. Ocean Boulevard.

Firefighters located the vehicle on its roof in the bushes and against a tree with two occupants trapped inside.

The crash damaged a transformer box and live electrical wires started a small fire, according to PBCFR.

Firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the occupants from the vehicle.

A male and female were removed from the vehicle and taken to a local trauma hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Power was out to the surrounding area and workers from Lake Worth Utilities responded.