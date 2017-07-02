Lake Worth crash injures 2, causes power outage

-
Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.
LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A crash late Saturday night injured two people and caused a power outage in Lake Worth.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash near 10 S. Ocean Boulevard.
Firefighters located the vehicle on its roof in the bushes and against a tree with two occupants trapped inside.
The crash damaged a transformer box and live electrical wires started a small fire, according to PBCFR.
Firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the occupants from the vehicle.
A male and female were removed from the vehicle and taken to a local trauma hospital. There is no word on their condition.
Power was out to the surrounding area and workers from Lake Worth Utilities responded.