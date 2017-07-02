Lake Worth crash injures 2, causes power outage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth crash injures 2, causes power outage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A crash late Saturday night injured two people and caused a power outage in Lake Worth.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash near 10 S. Ocean Boulevard.

Firefighters located the vehicle on its roof in the bushes and against a tree with two occupants trapped inside.

The crash damaged a transformer box and live electrical wires started a small fire, according to PBCFR.

Firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the occupants from the vehicle.

A male and female were removed from the vehicle and taken to a local trauma hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Power was out to the surrounding area and workers from Lake Worth Utilities responded.

