Microsoft, Trump admin clash over email searches - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Microsoft, Trump admin clash over email searches

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in a legal fight with Microsoft over access to emails stored abroad.

The appeal was filed by the administration late last month.

It's one among several clashes that Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft and other technology companies have had with the government over questions of digital privacy and authorities' need for information to combat crime and extremism.

Privacy law experts say the companies have been more willing to push back against the government since the leak of classified information detailing America's surveillance programs.

Another issue that the appeal highlights is the difficulty judges face in trying to square decades-old laws with new technological developments.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.