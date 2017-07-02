'Stand your ground' bill hits the books in Fla. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Stand your ground' bill hits the books in Fla.

Story Video: Click here

A number of new laws have hit the books July 1st.

One of those laws includes a controversial piece of legislation changing Florida's "stand your ground" law.

The burden of proof in those cases shifts from the defense to prosecutors in pre-trial hearings.

For about 12 years the law allowed people to use deadly force when they fear death or harm and it was up to the person pulling the trigger to prove self-defense.

Attorney Gary Lesser says we could now see a lot  more "stand your ground" cases.

"(I) think the intention behind changing the law was good, but the consequence that law enforcement warned about and that prosecutors warned about, it's happening and people are going to claim stand your ground," says Lesser.

Supporters of the bill say it's important for those truly acting in self-defense.

Opponents fear gun owners will shoot first.

Lesser says its too soon to tell what will happen going forward.

The legislation passed largely along party lines.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.