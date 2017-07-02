'Stand your ground' bill hits the books in Fla.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A number of new laws have hit the books July 1st.

One of those laws includes a controversial piece of legislation changing Florida's "stand your ground" law.

The burden of proof in those cases shifts from the defense to prosecutors in pre-trial hearings.

For about 12 years the law allowed people to use deadly force when they fear death or harm and it was up to the person pulling the trigger to prove self-defense.

Attorney Gary Lesser says we could now see a lot more "stand your ground" cases.

"(I) think the intention behind changing the law was good, but the consequence that law enforcement warned about and that prosecutors warned about, it's happening and people are going to claim stand your ground," says Lesser.

Supporters of the bill say it's important for those truly acting in self-defense.

Opponents fear gun owners will shoot first.

Lesser says its too soon to tell what will happen going forward.

The legislation passed largely along party lines.