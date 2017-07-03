36-Year-old man fatally shot in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

36-Year-old man fatally shot in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting late Sunday night. 

Police said just before 11 p.m. they received 911 calls regarding a shooting at 52nd Street and Broadway Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man, identified as Dennis Feacher, 36, with gunshot wounds in the north parking lot of 5209 Broadway Ave.  Feacher died at the scene.  

Anyone with information is asked to call West Palm Beach police Detective R. Wood at 561-822-1698 or Detective P. Creelman at 561-822-1676 or the Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers.   

