Fire displaces 4 people near West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The Red Cross says four people were displaced, including one child, after a house fire occurred Sunday night just north of West Palm Beach.   

Twelve fire trucks responded to the house fire located in the 5700 block of Aruba Way just after 10 p.m.

 

There was a partial roof collapse of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross said volunteers helped coordinate emergency aid for the family.

 

