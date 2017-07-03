Local boater thankful he's alive after fire

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

Two men are safe after they were rescued by a Good Samaritan after their boat caught fire several miles off the Treasure Coast.

John Vasvilla was in the process of moving to Colombia and had many of his belongings on board his boat. He's called it a "$100,000 hiccup."

Vasvilla and his friend Matt were headed for Palm Beach County when an electrical fire broke out while they were several miles off the St. Lucie Inlet.

"Smoke was coming out of the cabin," said Vasvilla.

Both men tried to put out the fire by throwing buckets of water onto it, but they eventually abandoned ship.

"We started swimming away. By that time it was too late," said Vasvilla.

No one was injured.

Now Vasvilla is thinking of everything he lost for his move, including household items, tools and his daughters belongings.

"The baby stuff, which she'll never know what it means, but it was her stuff," said Vasvilla.

But he still has what matters most -- his life.

"I was just happy we're OK," said Vasvilla.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to replace Vasvilla's belongings.