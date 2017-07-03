Trump supporters, protests held near Mar-a-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump supporters, protests held near Mar-a-Lago

Story Video: Click here

Across the country and in South Florida demonstrations were held calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

RELATED: More coverage of President Trump

Demonstrators near Mar-a-Lago said they are unhappy with the president's treatment of immigrants and hindering the FBI's investigation into possible Russian hacking into the 2016 election.

Supporters of the president were in attendance as well, holding American flags and displaying signs touting Trump. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.