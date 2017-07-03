Benefit held to save Fort Pierce skating rink

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

An event was held Sunday in an effort to save a beloved skating rink from closing in Fort Pierce.

Proceeds from a silent auction and raffle went toward funding to keep Skatetown USA open.

While it's been a staple in the Fort Pierce area for 40 years, the rink may be forced to close next weekend if the owners don't raise enough money.

Owner Harry Stuart said he and his wife have struggled financially and hopes the public will come forward to keep the business open for the kids.

"It's a wonderful thing. We've raised a lot of money, but we've got a long ways to go. We only have a week to do it, and it's going to take someone in the community who wants to help the kids in this community," said owner Harry Stuart.

Stuart says the rink will remain open for visitors all week until July 9.

