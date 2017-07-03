Family of faith displaced by fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family of faith displaced by fire

Story Video: Click here

A fire that gutted a home near Palm Springs displaced nine people, including seven children, overnight near Palm Springs. 

The affected family says they called 911 around 12:40 a.m. Monday after their home caught fire on Exuma Road.

The fire started while most of the residents were sleeping.

 

Elida Vindel says she woke her husband up after smelling smoke, shortly afterward she says the closet in their master bedroom burst into flames.

The family reports no injuries, but says their poodle didn’t survive.

Inside the home were children as young as one month old. 

The Vindel family is the head of a church in West Palm Beach called Ministerio de Restoration y Alabanza a la Nueva Jerusalem located on Forest Hill Boulevard.

Elvis Vindel made a plea to fellow pastors to help them during this time of need.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.