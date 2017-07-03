Hot air balloon lands in retention pond near Orlando - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hot air balloon lands in retention pond near Orlando

picture by WFTV picture by WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue confirms a hot air balloon landed in a retention pond off of State Road 429 near Orlando early Monday.

There said 15 people were on the side of the pond.

Initial reports said the balloon hit some power lines before landing in the pond.

Fire rescue has not confirmed any injuries at this time. 

