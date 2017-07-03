Hot air balloon lands in retention pond near Orlando

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

5-year-old weighing less than 25 pounds found; mother arrested

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue confirms a hot air balloon landed in a retention pond off of State Road 429 near Orlando early Monday.

There said 15 people were on the side of the pond.

Initial reports said the balloon hit some power lines before landing in the pond.

Fire rescue has not confirmed any injuries at this time.

AIRCRAFTW - S SR 429. Hot air balloon into retention pond. 15 ppl on side of pond. No haz, 1 BLS, cancel additional units. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 3, 2017

