Hot air balloon lands in retention pond near Orlando

picture by WFTV
Monday, July 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:16:02 GMT
Monday, July 3 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:09:25 GMT
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston. More >>
Monday, July 3 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-07-03 11:56:10 GMT
Monday, July 3 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-07-03 12:57:41 GMT
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related. More >>
Monday, July 3 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-07-03 08:40:22 GMT
Monday, July 3 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-07-03 08:40:22 GMT
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Thursday, June 29 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:51:07 GMT
Thursday, June 29 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:07:12 GMT
Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it. More >>
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:35:45 GMT
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:44:09 GMT
So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.More >>
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue confirms a hot air balloon landed in a retention pond off of State Road 429 near Orlando early Monday.
There said 15 people were on the side of the pond.
Initial reports said the balloon hit some power lines before landing in the pond.
Fire rescue has not confirmed any injuries at this time.
