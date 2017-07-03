Motorcyclist rider killed in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist rider killed in Martin County

A Hobe Sound man driving a motorcycle died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Martin County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

65-year-old Ronald Allen McIntosh was heading north on A1A at Osprey Street around 4 p.m. when he turned in front of a southbound Ford Expedition, FHP said.

The front left of the Ford hit the motorcycle which failed to yield the right of way, FHP said.

McIntosh, who was not wearing a helmet, died later at a hospital, according to a crash report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.