Motorcyclist rider killed in Martin County

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston. More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related. More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it. More >>
So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.More >>
A Hobe Sound man driving a motorcycle died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Martin County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
65-year-old Ronald Allen McIntosh was heading north on A1A at Osprey Street around 4 p.m. when he turned in front of a southbound Ford Expedition, FHP said.
The front left of the Ford hit the motorcycle which failed to yield the right of way, FHP said.
McIntosh, who was not wearing a helmet, died later at a hospital, according to a crash report.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The driver of the SUV received minor injuries.
