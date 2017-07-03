Stuart woman missing, possibly endangered - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart woman missing, possibly endangered

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing/endangered adult.

52-year old Cheryl Lynn Decker of Stuart was last seen at her home on Dell Street Sunday.

She left without her medication, money or a cellphone, the sheriff's office said.

Decker was last seen without shoes and wearing jeans and an orange T-shirt.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

