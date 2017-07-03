'Rally for an indictment' in Alteria Woods' case

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Story Video: Click here

Cries for justice rang out Monday at the steps of the Indian River County Courthouse.

“Cops don't go to jail for killing, and they sure don't get convicted,” says activist Michael Marsh. “We're going to change that.”

Friends and family of Alteria Woods rallied for an indictment in the deputy involved shooting of the 21-year-old.

Woods was shot and killed during a SWAT raid back in March.

The raid was actually targeting Andrew Coffee IV - who investigators maintain used Woods as a human shield.

Loved ones aren't as convinced.

“I pray that the grand jury sees this for what it is, a murder of Alteria woods," Marsh says.

On Monday, her family released Alteria’s death certificate to the public.

Contrary to earlier reports that Woods was pregnant, the certificate casts doubt on that, saying her pregnancy status was unknown.

It also lists the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds, which supporters say contradicts the initial statement from the sheriff.

“The sheriff didn’t tell the truth,” community activist Wanda Scott says. “There were multiple gunshot wounds…what we would consider excessive.”

Alteria's mom Yolanda is still feeling the loss of her daughter.

“Imagine the pain…the pain that she had to endure,” she says. “I keep hearing her call my name, and I wasn't even there to help my poor baby.”

As the grand jury continues to review the case, most at the rally hope it goes far beyond an indictment.

“A conviction needs to occur,” activist Mario Wilcox says. “An example needs to be made. A message needs to be sent.”

Ralliers also hope for more engagement from the public.

That could start this week, as organizers are planning a sit in at the sheriff's office.

The grand jury is expected to review the Woods case this month.