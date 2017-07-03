Bike donated to woman with disability

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

This story is a wonderful follow up to an original story of heartbreak.

Someone swiped a unique bike that offered a woman with multiple sclerosis the ability to get around.

A viewer saw our report and reached out.

Debra Robert’s bicycle with disability wheels meant so much, “My bicycle, which i never even realized because it's all I had, and I loved it,” Robert said.

Until someone stole it from her last month in downtown Lake Worth. “It's been frustrating because there would be a couple things I'd wanted to do, some people I'd wanted to get together with, and I would have to ask them to come get me,” explained Robert.

She has multiple sclerosis. Losing her bicycle left Robert confined. “Little things like that during the day when you're house bound makes all the difference in the world,” said Robert.

Now, a stranger stepped in. This afternoon Robert met Rich Cohen, the owner of All Bicycles in Deerfield Beach, who built her a custom-made bicycle for free.

“I thought it was a real sad day for a person that has a handicap to lose a bike,” said Cohen. Robert added, “This is amazing,” she said. “I don't even know what to say except I've got a lot of paying forward to do.”

This came about after Cohen saw our original story on NewsChannel 5 two weeks ago, “If I didn't have the television on, and my wife didn't come home from work, I wouldn't have seen this story,” said Rich.

Robert’s new bicycle is made of light-weight aluminum. It’s purple and 32 pounds. Among several features, there's a basket, a bell, front suspension and adult training wheels to help her balance.

“I forgot what it felt like to ride a bike until I got back on this one,” said Robert. “I'm so excited. I'll be able to get exercise again too.”

Debra said the lesson is even greater, “It has started a cycle of giving right now that I don't see much of an end to because I'm going to look into giving beyond this even,” said Robert.

That cycle of giving will start with Robert’s GoFundMe account.

She says she will donate the money raised to replace her bike to the charity Wheels for Kids.

There will be a celebration at CWS Bar + Kitchen on July 18.