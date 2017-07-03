Up-close view of the fireworks set up - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Up-close view of the fireworks set up

The patriotic preps are in full swing in Downtown West Palm Beach as thousands of families prepare to celebrate the Fourth on Flagler.

One day ahead of the big fireworks show, Pyrotecnico's Vice President Chris Liberatore brought us by boat to the barge where the magic is made.

“We always want people to walk away and say we haven’t seen that before,” said Liberatore.

You’d be surprised what goes into Tuesday's 18 minute show.

According to Liberatore, there are between 4-5 thousand individual fireworks being used in the show.

He says it could take up to 500 man hours to get everything set up and ready.

To the untrained eye, it looks like a bunch of wires and tubes covered in tin foil.

To the trained eye, it’s art, prepared to paint the sky.

“The really fun part about what we would call a pyro-musical, it really gives you the opportunity to create ebbs and flows in the show.”

The show is carefully choreographed and designed to music, all meant to awe the audience.

The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

 

