Man injured in Lake Worth shooting

Man injured in Lake Worth shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Lake Worth Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County sheriff's spokeswoman Therese Barbera.

The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. in front of Grocery Stop, in the 1500 block of Railroad Ave. 

The condition of the victim is unknown.

No suspect information or motive is known at this time. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.

