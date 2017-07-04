Crews ready for West Palm's Fourth on Flagler

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Story Video: Click here

The patriotic preps are in full swing in downtown West Palm Beach as thousands of families prepare to celebrate the Fourth on Flagler.

One day ahead of the big fireworks show, Pyrotecnico's Vice President Chris Liberatore brought us by boat to the barge where the magic is made.

“We always want people to walk away and say we haven’t seen that before,” said Liberatore.

You’d be surprised what goes into Tuesday's 18-minute show.

According to Liberatore, there are between 4,000 and 5,000 individual fireworks being used in the show.

He says it could take up to 500 man hours to get everything set up and ready.

To the untrained eye, it looks like a bunch of wires and tubes covered in tin foil.

To the trained eye, it’s art, prepared to paint the sky.

“The really fun part about what we would call a pyro-musical, it really gives you the opportunity to create ebbs and flows in the show.”

The show is carefully choreographed and designed to music, all meant to awe the audience.

The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.