Man shot at West Boca home

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot Monday night at a home in West Boca.

The shooting occurred around 10:24 p.m. at a home in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace.

PBSO said men entered the home and an altercation ensued that resulted in person being shot. The attackers fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

PBSO said it is unclear why the men entered the home.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.