Man shot at West Boca home

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot Monday night at a home in West Boca. 

The shooting occurred around 10:24 p.m. at a home in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace.

PBSO said men entered the home and an altercation ensued that resulted in person being shot.  The attackers fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

 

PBSO said it is unclear why the men entered the home. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

