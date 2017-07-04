Victim dies after shooting at West Boca home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Victim dies after shooting at West Boca home

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man was fatally shot Monday night at a home in West Boca. 

The shooting occurred around 10:24 p.m. at a home in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace.

PBSO said men entered the home and an altercation ensued that resulted in person, whose name has not been released, being shot. The attackers fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

 

PBSO said it is unclear why the men entered the home. 

In a written statement just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, PBSO said the victim died, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

