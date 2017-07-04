Loaded gun found at PBIA, other Florida airports

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The Transportation Security Administration said a loaded .380-caliber handgun was discovered in a carry-on bag at Palm Beach International Airport last month.

In a TSA blog post, the report says officers found the gun on June 21, but the weapon did not have a round chambered.

TSA said this was just one of 59 firearms found in carry-on bags during the week of June 19 to June 25 at U.S. airports across the country.

Of the 59 firearms discovered in this time frame, 50 were loaded and 15 had a round chambered.

Guns Found At Florida Airports

In addition to the weapon found at PBIA, below are the list of firearms found by TSA at airports in Florida from June 19 to June 25.

Three loaded weapons were found at Orlando International Airport on the below dates:

.380-caliber on June 21

.22-caliber on June 21

.380 on June 22

An unloaded .22-caliber was also found at Orlando International on June 25.

Two loaded weapons, a .380-caliber and a .32, were found at Jacksonville International Airport on June 19. A third loaded gun, a 9mm, was found at JAX on June 24.

A loaded 9mm was found at Miami International Airport on June 25.

Also, a loaded .380-caliber was found June 21 at Tampa International Airport.

TSA reminds travelers that firearms brought to the checkpoint can result in an arrest and fine up to $11,000.