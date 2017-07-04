Woman hit by truck transported to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman hit by truck transported to hospital

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a woman was transported to the hospital after crash Tuesday morning in suburban West Palm Beach 

At 7:36 a.m., a truck hit a woman near the intersection of Guava Avenue and Coconut Road. 

Capt. Albert Borroto said firefighters arrived and found the victim lying in the road.

Borroto said the woman was transported to an area trauma hospital. 

No other details were immediately available.

