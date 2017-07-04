Car crash, fire at Fort Pierce apartments - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car crash, fire at Fort Pierce apartments

The St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to an apartment building fire in the 400 block of Palm Ave, Fort Pierce around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire rescue crews discovered a car had crashed into the multi-unit apartment building.

Thirteen adults and five children are being assisted by Red Cross.

Fire rescue, Fort Pierce Police Department and the State Fire Marshal Office are investigating.

Check back for updates.

