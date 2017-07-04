Fatal crash, fire at Fort Pierce apartments

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

5-year-old weighing less than 25 pounds found; mother arrested

5-year-old weighing less than 25 pounds found; mother arrested

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Story Video: Click here

The St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to an apartment building fire in Fort Pierce around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire rescue crews discovered a car had crashed into the multi-unit apartment building in the 400 block of Palm Ave, killing the driver.

Police say the driver purposely drove the car into the building. His identity has not been released.

Thirteen adults and five children are being assisted by Red Cross.

Fire rescue, Fort Pierce Police Department and the State Fire Marshal Office are investigating.

Check back for updates.