MMA fighter killed in Boca home invasion

Story Video: Click here
UPDATE: The man has been identified as 25-year-old Aaron Rajman.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man was fatally shot Monday night at a home in West Boca.
The shooting occurred around 10:24 p.m. at a home in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace.
PBSO said men entered the home and an altercation ensued that resulted in a person, whose name has not been released, being shot. The attackers fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.
PBSO said it is unclear why the men entered the home.
In a written statement just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, PBSO said the victim died, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.Scripps Only Content 2017
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.