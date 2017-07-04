MMA fighter killed in Boca home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MMA fighter killed in Boca home invasion

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: The man has been identified as 25-year-old Aaron Rajman.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man was fatally shot Monday night at a home in West Boca. 

The shooting occurred around 10:24 p.m. at a home in the 22700 block of 65th Terrace.

PBSO said men entered the home and an altercation ensued that resulted in a person, whose name has not been released, being shot. The attackers fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

 

PBSO said it is unclear why the men entered the home. 

In a written statement just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, PBSO said the victim died, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

