Veterans, Congressman Mast dive for freedom

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

They fought by land, air, and sea for our freedom and today they got to enjoy that freedom while helping other wounded warriors.

Veterans and Purple Heart recipients joined together for a dive for freedom organized by the dive group Shark Addicts and Veterans of South Florida.

The groups brought back the adrenaline rush and the feeling of comradery for the veterans, among them Congressman Brian Mast.

"It kind of brings back the nostalgia," said Eric Haury, an army veteran.

Haury was an airborne artillery man. Coupling great memories from his service and his love for the water, was a win win for him.

"Having done what I did kind of sets the bar really high for me on an adrenaline scale," said Haury.

Congressman Brian Mast was among the divers and didn't hesitate to be a part of the drift dive for freedom.

"We're out there, we're fist bumping as we're seeing sharks swim by us. It couldn't have been better," said Congressman Mast.

Some of these veterans have deployed as many as five times, facing dangers no one can imagine.

"The reality is, we spent time in life that really only our peers we can relate to the things that we've gone through, being targeted by snipers, looking for improvised explosive devices, seeing our friends come and go and any time we have a chance to go out there and have fellowship together, it's an important moment," added Mast.

In 150 foot deep waters, these veterans showed their love for the country's colors, flying or actually floating an American flag under water.

"It's a great day for all of us to be here celebrating America. This is what it's all about," said John Rourke, Veterans of South Florida.

After the dive, the group gathered at the Square Grouper in Jupiter for a fundraising event. They collected more than 5-thousand dollars to help wounded warriors and their families.