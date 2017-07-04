Man who purposely drove into apt complex ID'd

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

WARNING! The video contains graphic language.

FORT PIERCE, Fla.

Fort Pierce police say a man drove his car into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, killing himself and displacing 18 people.

St. Lucie County firefighters say the car burst into flames following the crash in the 400 block of Palm Ave.

Neighbors say the car was packed with propane tanks.

Police believe the man and woman got into an argument and a result, crashed into the building intentionally.

Neighbors say they saw up to seven propane tanks in the vehicle after the car exploded.

The driver, 31-year-old Carl Philbert, died on scene, according to police.

Kathy Toledo lives in a home next to the apartment complex. She started recording cell phone video after the crash, only to capture an explosion moments later.

Her husband, Pablo Toledo, was able to help an elderly woman get out of her apartment before the fire became to dangerous.

"I just ran up there and grabbed her. There was a bunch of smoke and fire but I just ran up there, grabbed her, and put her over by the grass. Then I tried to help out with the car, but by that time, no fire extinguisher was getting it out," Toledo said.

Chris Garcia says his apartment shook when the car crashed into his neighbor's unit.

“My wife grabbed our baby girl and went to the bedroom, and both of the kids were running to the back and I saw that and I was like oh heck no. The building is bursting into flames. So I told them 'no it’s on fire, we’ve got get out of here.'

Thirteen adults and five children are being assisted by Red Cross.

Fire rescue, Fort Pierce Police Department and the State Fire Marshal Office are investigating.

Check back for updates.