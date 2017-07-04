One person injured in Lake Worth shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One person injured in Lake Worth shooting

One person has been rushed to a trauma hospital after being shot in Lake Worth Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office . 

The incident happened at South J Street.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

