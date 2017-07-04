One injured in WPB rollover crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One injured in WPB rollover crash

One person was taken to a trauma hospital following a rollover crash in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash happened near 81st Lane and North Banyan Boulevard. 

Details on the condition of the patient were not immediately available. 

