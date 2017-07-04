One injured in WPB rollover crash

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

5-year-old weighing less than 25 pounds found; mother arrested

5-year-old weighing less than 25 pounds found; mother arrested

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

One person was taken to a trauma hospital following a rollover crash in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened near 81st Lane and North Banyan Boulevard.

Details on the condition of the patient were not immediately available.