Overnight fire damages Royal Palm Beach home

Overnight fire damages Royal Palm Beach home

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is investigating an overnight house fire in Royal Palm Beach.

The fire marshal was at the home, located at 124 Saratoga Blvd. West, trying to figure out the cause.

The fire was reported after midnight Wednesday.

When WPTV crews arrived, the family was not present, but we are told they are safe.

Visible damage could be seen on the side of the house.

No other details were immediately available.

