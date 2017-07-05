Fourth of July from 3 different perspectives

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

It's America's signature move when night falls on the Fourth of July. Terry Stanley hasn't missed a fireworks show here in, well, a while.

"Forever, too many to count," she says. "I served our country in the service so it's a really important holiday for me. One of my favorites."

She's front row for the fireworks among new friends.

"This is Kelly, she's our friend for about five minutes now, from the UK," Terry says, introducing us.

It's Kelly Jensen's first Independence Day.

"I thought it would be a bunch of drunk teenagers everywhere but it's really not," Kelly says. "We were driving around the streets and they were deserted. And we came around the corner and everyone was here. It was really nice to see."

And then there's Basil Barnes.

"I'm from Jamaica, yeah," he says. "I lived in New York until '92."

That's where he celebrated our nation's 200th birthday in 1976.

"You had the Statue of Liberty showing the freedom of the people that came to this country, migrated to this country and I thought that was great because I migrated myself," he says.

On Tuesday, America turned 241-years-old.

"In the scope of things, were a young nation," Kelly says. "I think we're in our teenage years and still kind of struggling a little bit but I see great things for our country."