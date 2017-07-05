Holiday beachgoers beat the heat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Holiday beachgoers beat the heat

On a sunny Fourth of July, it’s no surprise to that Delray Beach is one of the more popular holiday hangouts.

That’s where we found vacationer Janet Wraa.

“Put on my sunscreen, but we’re going to the beach to relax,” said Wraa. “It’s extremely hot. That’s why I have my umbrella.”

She says she’s not taking any chances when it comes to Tuesday’s dangerous heat index.

Just around the corner, Delray Beach Fire Rescue, is keeping a close eye out for heat related calls.

Captain Kevin Saxton says one of the biggest issues can be dehydration.

"The key is just to stay hydrated as much as possible. Stay out of the direct sun,” said Saxton.

The signs to look for first are dizziness and lightheadedness.

“If you ever get to the point where you’re outside, you’re sweating and then you stop sweating, that means you’ve run out of fluid and that’s a problem,” said Saxton.

He also said just because you’re drinking alcohol does not mean your staying hydrated. In fact, fire officials say the alcohol can actually act as a diuretic and dehydrate you instead. 

