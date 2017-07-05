MMA fighter killed in West Boca home invasion

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Story Video: Click here

A professional mixed martial arts fighter died after a shooting Monday night west of Boca Raton.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon Aaron Rajman, 25, died after a shooting on the 22700 block of SW 65th Terrace in the Sandalfoot Cove neighborhood.

“This was a special young man who had a heart of gold,” said Rabbi Zalman Bukiet of the Chabad of West Boca Raton. “It is a tragedy and extremely painful for the family; painful for everyone who knew him.”

Rabbi Bukiet said Rajman was dedicated to his orthodox Jewish faith, studied the Torah at his Chabad, and regularly gave back to his community.

Rajman recently turned professional as an MMA fighter after a successful amateur career. He’s known as the only orthodox Jewish fighter in the MMA community.

But his life extended beyond the fighting ring. Rajman volunteered his time to schools and other organizations to teach self defense.

“He was a very good person,” his rabbi continued. “Extremely good-hearted person and it’s extremely sad for everybody, extremely sad. As I said we’ll give the family privacy. They’re really in shock and in pain.”

A woman living next to Rajman said the 25-year-old lived in the house with his grandmother and several siblings. She said Rajman talked to her children Monday night while they played with fireworks on the block.

“He come outside and talked a little bit. He said, ‘Wow, you play with fireworks,’ and my kids said hello,” Luciana Silva remembered.

About 20 minutes later, the mother of two heard police sirens outside.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said what happened in Rajman’s home. Explaining only men entered the home and an altercation ensued that resulted in a person being shot. The attackers fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

The fact that no one’s in custody has Silva on edge.

“We do not feel safe. When something happens next door, our family does not feel safe,” she explained.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

A friend released the following statement about Rajman:

“Aaron was a great guy who gave back to the community, he fought in MMA since he was young. Everyone loved him. He studied Torah when he was able to. It is sad that someone took Aaron away from his friends and family too soon and I ask for anyone with info to come forward speak to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.”

