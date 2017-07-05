Fireworks spark two fires in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fireworks spark two fires in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach fire crews say children playing with fireworks sparked two brush fires Tuesday.

The first fire started on West 5th Street and Avenue J in a grass lot just feet from homes.

 

The second fire happened in the 1300 block of Avenue R.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.
 

