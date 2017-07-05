Pet of the Week Mickey

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Mickey. He's a 5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Mickey:

If you could choose to be any kind of animal for a day, what animal would you be? I'd be a fish. Fish get to spend their entire lives in the water and I think that's pretty cool. I LOVE the water and look forward to playtime here at the shelter where I get to romp around in the doggie pool. Not all the dogs here share my affinity for water, so I'm more than happy to stretch my paws and lounge in the pool by myself. And being such a water lover, bath time is a breeze with me! But unlike the water, I do not have a love of grass. Don't ask me to explain it because I can't. I will go in it, but just know that I dislike every moment of it. Did I mention what an attentive guy I am? I'm all about my humans, and even more so when there's food involved. I'm a quick learner and I'm food motivated, which is a good combo for teaching an old dog new tricks. Plus, I really like when my humans are happy - it makes me happy. So are we a good match? Did you choose a fish too? Can we be happy fish together?

I'm a sponsored Dolly's Dream dog. Adopt me and we'll go home together with an ID tag, leash, collar, harness, training crate, dog bed, toys, training treat bag, food and water bowls and 7 months of pet insurance. Wow, huh?! Lots of goodies for you and me, and even a waived adoption fee! Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.