Bond set for deputy facing child porn charges

Bond has been set for a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy who is on paid administrative leave following his arrest on charges of child pornography.

According to an arrest report, detectives found more than 30 images and videos of child pornography on a cellphone and laptop inside Adam Godbey's home. The report says the electronics were hidden on top of a kitchen cabinet.

A judge had initially delayed a bond hearing until Godbey underwent a mental health evaluation.

Wednesday morning a judge set bond at $300,000 and said that if Godbey did make bail he would be placed under house arrest

