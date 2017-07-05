Bond set for deputy facing child porn charges

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Bond has been set for a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy who is on paid administrative leave following his arrest on charges of child pornography.

According to an arrest report, detectives found more than 30 images and videos of child pornography on a cellphone and laptop inside Adam Godbey's home. The report says the electronics were hidden on top of a kitchen cabinet.

A judge had initially delayed a bond hearing until Godbey underwent a mental health evaluation.

Wednesday morning a judge set bond at $300,000 and said that if Godbey did make bail he would be placed under house arrest