House fire appears to have been deliberately set - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

House fire appears to have been deliberately set

A house fire just north of West Palm Beach Sunday appears to have been deliberately set, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Twelve fire trucks responded to the fire at 5759 Aruba Way around 10 p.m.

First responders said flames were coming from the garage and roof when they arrived.

The fire spread quickly, but no one was injured, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. However, four people were displaced.

The home was a total loss and damage was estimated at more than $100,000, fire rescue said.

 

