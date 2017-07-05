House fire appears to have been deliberately set

The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

A house fire just north of West Palm Beach Sunday appears to have been deliberately set, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Twelve fire trucks responded to the fire at 5759 Aruba Way around 10 p.m.

First responders said flames were coming from the garage and roof when they arrived.

The fire spread quickly, but no one was injured, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. However, four people were displaced.

The home was a total loss and damage was estimated at more than $100,000, fire rescue said.