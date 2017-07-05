Bombs from 1991 Gulf War found in Kuwait

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

KUWAIT CITY (AP) -- Authorities say unexploded bombs from what was known as the "Highway of Death" in the 1991 Gulf War have been uncovered in Kuwait.

Kuwait's Public Authority of Housing Welfare said Wednesday a military bomb squad would defuse the ordinance found along Kuwait's Highway 80, which connects Kuwait City to the Iraqi border.

Construction crews working on a $950 million housing project in the area found the bombs. The state-run Kuwait News Agency said "finding explosives on the site is not surprising" and contractors had been warned they could be there.

The "Highway of Death" got its name when U.S.-led coalition aircraft bombed a convoy of fleeing Iraqi forces, killing hundreds and leaving behind hundreds of burned-out vehicles.