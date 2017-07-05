Stuart woman no longer missing

-
Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:04:22 GMT
Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:04:22 GMT
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-07-05 05:53:56 GMT
Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-07-05 05:53:56 GMT
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date. More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
Monday, July 3 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:16:02 GMT
Monday, July 3 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:52:05 GMT
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston. More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston. More >>
Monday, July 3 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-07-03 11:56:10 GMT
Monday, July 3 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-07-03 12:57:41 GMT
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related. More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
Monday, July 3 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-07-03 08:40:22 GMT
Monday, July 3 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-07-03 08:40:22 GMT
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
UPDATE: 52-year old Cheryl Lynn Decker has been safely located, Martin Co. Sheriff's Office says.
EARLIER:
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing/endangered adult.
52-year old Cheryl Lynn Decker of Stuart was last seen at her home on Dell Street Sunday.
She left without her medication, money or a cellphone, the sheriff's office said.
Decker was last seen without shoes and wearing jeans and an orange T-shirt.
If you have seen her or know her whereabouts please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.Scripps Only Content 2017