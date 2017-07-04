Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Congress Avenue in suburban Lake Worth.
The crash happened around 5:36 a.m.
PBSO said the victim was struck by a westbound vehicle on 6th Avenue South. After he was hit and was lying on the ground several other vehicles then struck the pedestrian.
The sheriff's office said three vehicles remained at the scene but the first vehicle did not stop.
Investigators think the vehicle they are looking for is possibly a 1980s to 1990s F-600 or F-800. They said it should have a broken headlight and indicator lamp likely on the driver's side.
The victim, identified as Corey Michael Justice, 27, of West Palm Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.