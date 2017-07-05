Trump's CNN tweet is his most retweeted post

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A mock video tweeted by President Donald Trump showing him pummeling a man whose face is covered by the CNN logo has become Trump's most-shared post on the platform.

Trump's post Sunday morning of an edited clip of his appearance at the World Wrestling Entertainment Wrestlemania event in 2007 had been retweeted more than 340,000 times as of early Wednesday morning. The mark edges out his tweet from the morning of Election Day reading, "TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

A Twitter spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday that the CNN tweet is now Trump's most-shared.

The president has more than 33 million Twitter followers. His CNN tweet was retweeted by the official presidential Twitter account, which has more than 19 million followers.