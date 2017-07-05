Activists call for "bloodless" bull festival - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Activists call for "bloodless" bull festival

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) -- Around one hundred semi-nude animal rights activists called Wednesday for an end to bullfights by wearing plastic horns and spreading blood-colored powder in Pamplona one day ahead the city's famed annual festival.

Bull runs throughout the narrow, cobbled streets of Pamplona, in northern Spain, are the main feature of the San Fermin festival, which runs July 6 to 14.

Some activists wrote "Stop bullfights" on their torsos in various languages in response to the "bloodless San Fermin" campaign led by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, and the Spanish NGO AnimalNaturalis.

Over 1 million visitors are expected for the festival, five times Pamplona's population, eager to experience or see the morning runs or the afternoon corridas, where six bulls are scheduled to be killed each day.

Associated Press 2017

