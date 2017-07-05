Search for boater missing off Lake Worth Inlet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search for boater missing off Lake Worth Inlet

A search is underway for a man who was on a boat and is missing off of the Lake Worth Inlet, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

PBSO confirms that deputies are assisting the Coast Guard and Palm Beach police in the search for the person.

The Coast Guard said a woman called around noon to say her husband fell off the boat as they were navigating the inlet.

They were on a boat described as a 22' Grady-White.

A Coast Guard helicopter could be seen above the water just off the coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also involved in the search.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

