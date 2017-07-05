Search for boater missing off Lake Worth Inlet

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

A search is underway for a man who was on a boat and is missing off of the Lake Worth Inlet, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

PBSO confirms that deputies are assisting the Coast Guard and Palm Beach police in the search for the person.

The Coast Guard said a woman called around noon to say her husband fell off the boat as they were navigating the inlet.

They were on a boat described as a 22' Grady-White.

A Coast Guard helicopter could be seen above the water just off the coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also involved in the search.

This story will be updated when more information is available.