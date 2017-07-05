Authorities seek inmate after 2nd prison escape - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Authorities seek inmate after 2nd prison escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Authorities are looking for an inmate they believe has made his second escape from a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says officers began searching Wednesday afternoon for Jimmy Causey, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution, about 90 miles (149 km) southeast of Columbia.

Causey has now escaped from two different prisons in a dozen years. He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia in 2005 by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later.

Sharpe says authorities began looking for Causey just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. No other details have been released.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted of holding Columbia attorney Jack Swerling and his family at gunpoint in their home.

