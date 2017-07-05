Authorities seek inmate after 2nd prison escape

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Authorities are looking for an inmate they believe has made his second escape from a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says officers began searching Wednesday afternoon for Jimmy Causey, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution, about 90 miles (149 km) southeast of Columbia.

Causey has now escaped from two different prisons in a dozen years. He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia in 2005 by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later.

Sharpe says authorities began looking for Causey just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. No other details have been released.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted of holding Columbia attorney Jack Swerling and his family at gunpoint in their home.

