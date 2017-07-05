Name your own neighborhood

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

If you’re in the area around Oakridge Drive in Port St. Lucie, it’s easy to see a community.

There are remnants of Fourth of July celebrations, and kids riding their bikes down the street.

But where is this exactly?

“The neighborhood in front of Southbend," is how one woman described it.

It’s that type of response that gave city leaders an idea. Carmen Capezzuto, the Port St. Lucie Neighborhood stood in front of a multi-colored map to explain the city’s new NICE program. NICE stands for "Neighborhood Improvement and Community Engagement."

“We want to give all of our neighborhoods a sense of identity, a sense of distinction," said Capezzuto.

Oakridge Drive is at the heart of the first effort. Homeowners in the area are being asked to vote on their favorite name. There are 12 finalists. Four have some form of Oakridge in the name since it's the main road in the area.

But Gina Lewis likes Canal Pointe, since the C-24 canal forms the neighborhood's southern border.

“It should be, bring the neighbors closer together. My neighborhood is awesome, all of our neighbors look out for each other," said Lewis.

The city says it could be easier to look at capital projects by neighborhood, and names may help Realtors.

“When they’re selling homes, they can say, ‘Hey, maybe you should look at these parts of the community’,' "said Capezzuto.

If you live in the area and haven't filled out your ballot yet, you can bring it to a community meeting July 11th at 6:30 p.m. at Port St. Lucie City Hall. The goal is to have new neighborhood names created throughout the city over the next year.