PBSO Captain accused of DUI in crash

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

Palm Beach Sheriff Office Captain David Smith was arrested for driving under the influence in a crash on July 1.

A PBSO corporal spotted a blue Mustang and a motorcycle speeding down Southern Blvd at 11:00 p.m, according to an arrest report.

The two vehicles collided near Cypress Head Ave. and the motorcycle went airborne, the report states.

Capt. Smith, driving the Mustang, came out of his car to talk to the motorcyclist and the officer asked Smith to call 9-1-1. Capt. Smith “seemed confused, was staggering, and almost fell over when he stood up on the curve,” the report states.

The motorcyclist was airlifted by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to St. Mary’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

#accident #motorcycle Royal Palm Beach Blvd/Southern Blvd, 1 rider on the ground, #traumaheli to hospital — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) July 2, 2017

Capt. Smith’s breath alcohol test results were .196 and .202, more than twice the legal limit, according to the report.

The deputy investigating the incident said Smith told him he drank six Bud Light beers and took a prescribed Xanax earlier in the day.

Capt. Smith was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and was released around 6:30 a.m.

Capt. Smith was hired by PBSO in 1998 and works as the security commander of the West Detention Center in Belle Glade.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave by PBSO. He is charged with DUI and property damage.