Gunman kills 3 before being shot dead by police

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

MADISON, Maine (AP) -- A gunman killed three people and wounded a fourth early Wednesday in the state's deadliest shooting since 2015 and then was fatally shot by deputies, authorities said.

The shootings happened along a country road that runs behind the Skowhegan Fairgrounds, and Somerset County deputies ended the rampage by killing the gunman, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said.

Police didn't immediately release the identities of the gunman or the victims and declined to further discuss the investigation.

But a selectwoman in neighboring Skowhegan, Darla Pickett, said her daughter was one of the three victims, the Morning Sentinel reported. The condition of the survivor was unknown.

Deputies responding to an emergency call at 7:37 a.m. uncovered a grisly scene with three victims at different locations along a road, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.

The gunman left the scene after killing the three people but returned and shot the fourth person while deputies were in the area, and the deputies then fatally shot him, Lancaster said.

The investigation was focusing on a home where a neighbor said there had been a party and fireworks the night before, on the Fourth of July. Police remained at the site on Wednesday, said neighbor Wayne Parlin, whose driveway was blocked by investigators.

A briefing was expected Wednesday afternoon.

The shootings happened about 4 miles from the center of town in Madison, a town of about 4,800 residents in central Maine.

The attorney general's office sent investigators to the scene to review the use of deadly force by sheriff's deputies.

It was the deadliest shooting in Maine since November 2015, when a gunman killed his girlfriend and a 3-year-old girl's parents before taking his own life in Oakland. The 3-year-old girl was the only survivor of that rampage.

---

Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland contributed to this report.