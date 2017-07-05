Investigators charge 3rd suspect in PSL robbery

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

Story Video: Click here

There is an update in that bizarre Port St. Lucie robbery where three men dressed as woman held up a jewelry store back in April.

Now, investigators have officially charged a third suspect, Christopher Brinson. However, detectives explained that all four suspects are actually already behind bars.



Police arrested both Christopher Brinson and the fourth suspect on unrelated charges.

Investigators have built their robbery case against Brinson and now are working to built a similar case against that fourth suspect.



Just one week after the robbery, federal agents arrested Brinson for charges related to a March Facebook live video, according to the criminal complaint.

The video was first reported and seen here on the “Sun Sentinel’s” website.



Agents have been holding him on charges for a felon in possession of a gun, which gave investigators time to connect him to the Port St. Lucie robbery.



“Their clothing, their make up, wigs things, like that, I’ve never had a case like that before,” said Detective Sgt Charles Lumpkin with the Port. St. Lucie Police Department.



Lumpkin has been working the case from the start.

While the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is now the lead agency, Lumpkin says this latest arrest is a major victory.



“If they wouldn't have been stopped that day, or shortly there after, they would have done it again.”



Police arrested one suspect day of the attempted robbery. They arrested a second suspect shortly after he allegedly kidnapped a nearby family near the jewelry store and forced them to drive to Fort Lauderdale.

And now, Brinson makes three.



“I can confidently say that those four subjects that came here to Port St. Lucie and victimized the citizens here, they are off the street and in custody,” said Lumpkin.



News that leaves those like Marlaine Smith, who works just a few stores down from that jewelry store, breathing a small sigh of relief.



“Yes, for the community it was kinda scary,” said Smith.

