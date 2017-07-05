PBSO capt. charged with DUI in injury crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO capt. charged with DUI in injury crash

Palm Beach Sheriff Office Capt. David Smith was arrested for driving under the influence in a crash on July 1.

A PBSO corporal spotted a blue Mustang and a motorcycle speeding down Southern Blvd at 11 p.m, according to an arrest report.

The two vehicles collided near Cypress Head Ave. and the motorcycle went airborne, the report states.

Smith, driving the Mustang, came out of his car to talk to the motorcyclist and the officer asked Smith to call 911.

Smith “seemed confused, was staggering, and almost fell over when he stood up on the curve,” the report states.

The motorcyclist was airlifted by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to St. Mary’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

Capt. Smith’s breath alcohol test results were .196 and .202, more than twice the legal limit, according to the report.

The deputy investigating the incident said Smith told him he drank six Bud Light beers and took a prescribed Xanax earlier in the day.

Capt. Smith was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and was released around 6:30 a.m.

Capt. Smith was hired by PBSO in 1998 and works as the security commander of the West Detention Center in Belle Glade.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave by PBSO. He is charged with DUI and property damage.

Statement from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and never forgets about its duty to preserve the public’s trust.  Unfortunately sometimes an employee makes a bad decision which leads to misconduct and arrest, resulting in the charges.

The Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant to insure that our efforts are professional and meet the high standards that the public has come to expect. 
 

