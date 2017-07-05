Holiday burglary, thieves caught - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Holiday burglary, thieves caught

A woman, a victim of a crime, wants you to see the surveillance images we have.

The mom of three is nervous after two men broke into her home the afternoon of July Fourth.

“I'm very leery,” said the mom, whose name we’re not disclosing. “I’m very frightened now.”

The woman is grateful hidden surveillance cameras captured pictures of the crooks. They show two men load her 65-inch flat screen TV into the trunk of a Black Jetta. She says you can even see her new Chanel bracelet on one of the bad guy's wrists.

“I just went to New York recently and bought it, something special from a trip I went on,” said the woman.

The victim says she left her home for 45 minutes to buy a rug from Home Depot. When she returned, her home was ransacked.”

“When I opened the door, i saw glass on the floor, where the TV was, i thought one of the pets had knocked it off and when I looked the TV was gone and there was a large butcher knife sitting on the counter there,” recalled the victim.

One of her screens was ripped off. A back window smashed too. “I was scared and i went running out of the house,” said the woman.

Fearing for her safety, the victim said times are changing and not for the better. “I feel very upset and I feel like I have to defend myself with a loaded gun in the house and it's sad to live this way,” explained the woman.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone with information about the crooks.

Call Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS
 

