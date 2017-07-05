Palm Court Apartments condemned

The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.

The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.

Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.

Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.

Officers respond to complaint, but go down slip 'n slide instead

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Six families made their emotional return to the apartment building they shared. Now, they are survivors. Police say a man wanted to kill someone inside, so he packed his car with propane tanks then crashed into the building, causing an explosion.

"I moved to Florida for a better situation and there are pictures in there of my family," said one woman who was hoping to get an outfit for a job interview. She went on to say she will just have to start over.

"Just senseless, shouldn't have happened," she said.

The destruction is evident at the Palm Court Apartments in Fort Pierce.

"Tragedy. Could of killed six families. It was harsh. reckless," said Chris Garcia, a neighbor.



Fort Pierce police said Carl Philbert was on a mission to kill, loading propane tanks into his car before driving straight into the building. Investigators believe his target was someone inside a downstairs apartment, where several people and a child were. The suspect's car exploded and police said he died.

The explosion was so intense that glass from his car could be seen burned into other car bumpers.

"I’m just glad that we all got out," one resident said.

